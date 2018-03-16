Tim Cook meets with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at Apple Park

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the company’s brand new campus, Apple Park, as mentioned in the tweet Mnuchin posted.

Mnuchin thanked Cook in the tweet, for committing to invest $350 billion into the U.S. earlier this year. Apple says it will be investing that much over the next five years, with a new fourth campus on the way and will be hiring over 20,000 new employees. The company also said it will be investing $55 billion to the economy in 2018.

Mnuchin’s visit to Apple Park is several days after Cook was spotted at Capitol Hill, meeting with senators Mark Warren and Richard Burr.

Glad to visit @Apple HQ with @tim_cook. Thank you for your commitment to invest 350B in USA! #TaxCutsJobsAct pic.twitter.com/TasRA55smG — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 16, 2018

