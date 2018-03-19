Apple releases macOS 10.13.4 beta 6 for developers

- Mar. 19th 2018 1:47 pm PT

Apple has released macOS 10.13.4 beta 6 for registered developers to test on compatible Macs. We’ll dig in to the new version and detail changes below.

Beta 1

Beta 2-3

  • iBooks Mac app renamed Books to match iOS (iBooks Author is a Mac App Store app so it likely won’t change until the beta cycle ends )

Beta 4-5

  • iBooks reverted back to Books

New in Beta 6

macOS 10.13.4

