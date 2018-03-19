Tesla now accepting Apple Pay for Model 3 reservations along with Model S and X down payments

Tesla now accepts Apple Pay payments from customers reserving the new Model 3 electric vehicle. As the company ramps up production of its most affordable EV yet, supporting Apple’s payment platform makes reservations easier and faster than ever.

AirPods

Tesla previously only accepted PayPal and credit cards to make the $1,000 refundable deposit to reserve a Model 3 or to place a down payment on a new Model S or Model X order.

Today’s payment option addition let’s customers quickly and easily order or reserve a new Tesla with Apple Pay on both Safari on Mac and iPhones and iPads through the Tesla website.

If you’re thinking of ordering a Tesla, you can get free supercharging for life with our referral code for Model S and Model X vehicles. To keep up with the latest Tesla news, check out our sister-site Electrek.

And in recent Apple Pay news, we may see the service launching tomorrow in the Netherlands, while the most recent Apple Pay promotion was for TouchTunes jukeboxes.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: