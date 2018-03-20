Google Maps for iOS adds restaurant wait times, additional transit details, more

Following an update last month with real-time transit and driving details, Google Maps for iOS has today received another update. Today’s update brings the app to version 4.47 and includes new details for restaurants, additional transit updates, and more…

With today’s updates, Google Maps for iOS now includes average wait times for “over a million” restaurants around the world. This feature shows the average wait time for each hour, as well as the time when the wait is usually at its peak that day.

Furthermore, the update makes it easier to search and sort through reviews of places. This feature still appears to be rolling out, but it should make it easier to sort reviews based on various factors and ratings.

Finally, today’s update adds additional information for transit directions. Google Maps will now inform travelers of what transit entrances they need to enter in a handful of cities around the world.

Here’s the full changelog for today’s update:

Thanks for using Google Maps! This release brings bug fixes and awesome new features to help you discover new places and navigate to them: See average wait times at over a million restaurants worldwide.

Search and sort through reviews of a place.

Get transit directions that tell you exactly which entrance you need to go into. This feature is available now in New York, Hong Kong, Taipei, Paris, Los Angeles, Delhi, Moscow, Singapore, Madrid, Barcelona, Kiev, and Budapest, with more on the way!



