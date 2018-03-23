Grovemade releases new HomePod stands made from aluminum, wood, and cork to keep away white rings

Grovemade has today announced its latest Apple accessory, the HomePod Stand. The new hand-finished stands offer a clean, minimal aesthetic to prop up your HomePod and prevent the speaker from damaging wood tops.

While Pad & Quill was quick to market with the first accessory to prevent white rings from marking up your desk or other wood surfaces, Grovemade wanted to pass on the coaster-style approach.

There are some easy fixes. You could use a wool felt pad, basically a glorified coaster, to solve the problem. But it didn’t sit right with our team. It was too easy. It felt more like a bandage than a real solution. And, it looked ugly. We didn’t want to just protect the table, we wanted to make the HomePod better!

Grovemade has its HomePod Stand available in a light and dark cork option for $20, maple or walnut wood for $29 or a black or silver aluminum model for $49. All of the variants have a microsuede foot on the underside to protect any surface you might place your HomePod

While HomePod stand is available to order now, they are made to order. Grovemade is currently estimating a 2-4 week delivery window.

