Hands-on: Fibaro’s ‘The Button’ HomeKit multi-controller, now available to order

After unveiling plans to offer a HomeKit version of The Button at CES in January, Fibaro is now shipping its multi-controller for Apple’s smart home platform. The Button is available to order for $49.99, and we’ve tried it out to see how it works with HomeKit.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Like other HomeKit controllers, Fibaro’s The Button lets you assign up to three actions to various click combinations: single press, double press, and long press. In my case, I’ve programmed a single click to turn on my desk lamp, a double-click to turn on my desk lamp and three sets of light strips, and click and hold to turn off both the lamp and the light strips.

This programming all takes place in Apple’s Home app after you add The Button to HomeKit for the first time. You can assign single accessories with specific values like 100% brightness or 50% brightness, groups of accessories with specific values, pre-set scenes that include groups of accessories already assigned together, or any combination of accessories and scenes.

The Button can also be programmed in Fibaro’s iOS app where you can optionally enable audio feedback with each click. The sound is a very subtle, computer-y chime — one tone for single and long presses, and a double tone for double press — which is off by default and can be disabled anytime after turning it on.

Clicking The Button also provides both tactile feedback and an audible “click” sound — very satisfying for a button.

The top of The Button twists counter-clockwise and lifts off to reveal the battery compartment inside. A single ER14250 battery is included and can be replaced by the user as needed. Fibaro also includes an optional adhesive sticker that attaches to the bottom of The Button’s mounting pad for keeping it in place.

If you want to reset The Button configuration, you can remove click actions in Apple’s Home app or in Fibaro’s app — or with a special click combination. Click three times then press and hold for 10 seconds until you hear a long beep.

Priced the same as Elgato Eve Button and $10 below Logitech Pop which requires a bridge, Fibaro offers The Button in white, black, and red to start.

The Button is smaller in person than I imagined, but it still has a big, clicky target that can’t be missed. Compared to its competitors, The Button has a more playful design that may be better suited for kids or environments where ergonomics are most important.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: