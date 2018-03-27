Students get 50% off Setapp’s 100+ Mac apps w/ education subscription pricing

Thanks to Setapp for sponsoring our live coverage of Apple’s Education event today. Get a 100+ high-quality Mac apps for thousands off retail with Setapp’s 50% off Education pricing.

Setapp’s subscription service for Mac apps, often described as the Netflix of Mac applications, offers an incredible value for students and teachers with over 100 apps at 50% off the normal monthly price. Normally costing thousands of dollars as standalone products, Setapp’s Edu pricing gives students access to all of the apps for just $7.50/month.

At only $90 per year for students, Setapp’s subscription model for apps makes a lot of sense when compared to the upfront cost of the standalone products. It gives classrooms, including teachers, students and other education staff a great collection of utilities and apps, many of which might be useful on occasion but not otherwise justifiable as a purchase on their own And with free updates included for all of the apps as part of the subscription, it ensures students will have the latest versions without having to worry about paid upgrades and compatibility down the road.

Check out some of the included apps below:

Apps for Productivity.

For productivity, apps like 2Do and Be Focused offer students tools for goal tracking, to-do lists and getting rid of common distractions. The Focus and HazeOver apps cut down on procrastination by blocking the sites and apps that may distract you, allowing you to focus on the task at hand. You’ll also find apps for password management like Secret, apps to clean and declutter your Mac, and utilities for screen recording, remote access, finance management and much more.

Apps for writing.

While there are a ton of apps that students and teachers will find useful in Setapp, a few noteworthy apps for academic writing including Ulysses and Manuscripts.

Ulysses is a very well-reviewed professional writing app that offers a more focused, distraction-free writing experience with built-in organization and markup tools that many writers prefer to traditional word processors. Manuscripts is another popular writing app that provides handy tools for things like footnotes, annotations, references, restructuring, and editing that makes it popular for more complex and technical writing tasks.

There is also Journey, an award-winning personal journal app.

Apps for research.

When it come to research, Setapp has a handful of great apps included. Studies is designed specifically to aid with efficient and effective studying techniques. Findings is a note-taking app that functions as the perfect research journal. And Xmind is a popular “mind mapping software” for brainstorming and presentations. Alongside a long list of other helpful apps for research tasks there is the Numi advanced calculator app, and the Wokabulary app for learning new languages with custom flashcards.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t fun apps for students when not in the classroom. A few examples include the Flume Instagram for Mac app, ChatMate for using WhatsApp on your Mac, and a number of drawing and photo editing apps.

