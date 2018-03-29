Hulu Live TV adds The CW live channel in addition to previously available on-demand content

Popular video streaming service Hulu is adding The CW to its Live TV service today. This is in addition to the on-demand content the provider made available last September.

The company announced on its blog today that The CW live channel will be available in the following cities: Philadelphia, San Francisco, Atlanta, Tampa, Detroit, Seattle, Sacramento, and Pittsburgh, and says that “we’ll continue to roll out The CW live channel to more cities soon.”

Hulu has recently began aggressively rolling out 60fps to a handful of channels. It’s unclear whether or not The CW will get the same treatment, but is a great addition to the lineup nonetheless.

Hulu Live TV starts at $39.99/mo. If you’re not interested in Live TV, Hulu’s on-demand content is available starting at $7.99 (with ads).

