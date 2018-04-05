Amazon adds long awaited intercom feature to its Alexa-enabled devices

While Apple’ Siri digital assistant is still pretty limited in its functionality, despite it being the main input for HomePod, Amazon has been experimenting and adding new features at a rapid pace.

Today, Amazon is adding a much requested “intercom” feature to its Alexa-enabled devices, TechCrunch reports. As the name implies, it will allow you to use your various Echo devices as a two-way communication device around the house. But rather than it relaying your own voice, you can say, “Alexa, announce that dinner is ready,” and this message will propagate to all of your Echo-based devices around the house.

Amazon has been on a rampage lately, aggressively adding new features to its Alexa-enabled devices. Just yesterday, the company added support for music automation. Amazon also recently added a Brief Mode which disables the chit-chat after a command and simply adds a ding, as well as a Follow-Up Mode which allows your Echos to do multiple commands back to back without saying the hot word again.

The feature will begin rolling out to Echo owners in the United States and Canada soon.

