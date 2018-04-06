Fortnite for iOS hits $15M revenue in just 20 days, out-earning Candy Crush & others

After a brief invite-only period and opening to the public earlier this week, Fortnite continues to rake in money for its developers, Epic Games. A new report today from analytics firm Sensor Tower claims that Fortnite has brought in $15 million in gross revenue thus far…

Fortnite originally launched on the App Store on March 15th, meaning the game has raked in $15 million over the last 20 days. Of that $15 million, Epic Games receives $10.5 following Apple’s cut.

Earlier this week, Fortnite officially left its invite-only period and went public to everyone. On that day alone, April 2nd, Fortnite earned $1.8 million – more than triple its original daily average of $620,000.

Sensor Tower expects revenue to continue climbing over the coming days, as well, with the user base now at 11 million:

This growth isn’t unexpected given the sudden increase in active players, but, as the chart shows, daily revenue was already increasing substantially prior to the influx. As the game remains No. 1 in more than 20 regions for iPhone downloads, we should expect to see revenue continue to climb as the player base grows.

In addition to being atop the download charts, Fortnite also sits at the top of the grossing charts. Sensor Tower’s data indicates that the game is in the top 10 grossing in 23 countries, out-earning household names such as Candy Crush, Clash of Clans, and Pokémon Go.

Furthermore, it doesn’t appear that Fortnite’s success on iOS has at all been hindered by the launch of PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds for iOS, another popular battle royale genre.

Fortnite is a freemium game on the App Store, meaning it’s free to download but there are in-app purchases that enhance the gameplay experience. Have you been playing Fortnite on your iPhone or iPad? Have you indulged in any in-app purchases? Let us know down in the comments!

