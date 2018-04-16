Spotify poaches Apple Music hip-hop programming head behind Chance the Rapper exclusives

Apr. 16th 2018

Apple Music’s Hip-Hop programming head Carl Chery is leaving the platform for Spotify, Variety reports.

Chery was responsible for several high-traffic playlists on Apple Music such as A-List: Hip-Hop and A-List: R&B. More notably, he was responsible for securing two Apple Music exclusive releases from Chance The Rapper, and publicizing artists such as Cardi B, Bryson Tiller, Post Malone, Khalid, Daniel Caesar, 6LACK and H.E.R.

Chery joined Apple after the company acquired Beats By Dre/Beats Music.

Apple has been shuffling its team quite a bit as of late. Recently, the company named Oliver Schusser as the lead of Apple Music worldwide.

Apple Music currently has 40 million paid subscribers. The latest numbers on Spotify show that the company has roughly 70 million subscribers.

