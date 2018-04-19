9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch from $149, 12-inch MacBook $780, Apple TV 4K $105, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple Watch Series 1 returns to $149 shipped at Walmart
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 gets rare discount: 38/42mm, GPS, Cellular from $297
Amazon 12-inch MacBook sale from $780 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $1,200), more
Score a new 32GB Apple TV 4K with these deals from $105 shipped
Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar discounted from $2,744 w/ 2TB (+ $90 off AppleCare+)
Best Buy takes up to $250 off various MacBook Pro models this week
Latest iTunes movie sale includes $1 HD rentals, comedies under $8, more from $5
XCOM Enemy Within is one of the best strategy combat games on iOS, now 50% off
- Noti:Do with Reminders on iOS goes FREE for first time in over a year (Reg. $2)
- The mesmerizing and unique iOS platformer OVIVO gets first price drop: $1 (Reg. $2)
- Access your Mac from your iPad with Splashtop Personal while it’s FREE (Reg. $10)
- Xenowerk’s top-down shooter action goes FREE for very first time on iOS (Reg. $2)
- You might as well grab Peggle for Mac/PC while it’s FREE (Reg. $5)
Popular Opera VPN is closing its doors, here are our favorite alternatives from $2/mo.
Behind the Screens: Stephen’s health-oriented standing desk + weather monitor setup
MORE NEW DEALS:
The ecobee4 Alexa-enabled HomeKit Wi-Fi Thermostat falls to $199 (Reg. $249)
Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi LED Dimmer Switch: $40 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker 10-ft. PowerLine+ MFi Lightning Cable $12.50, more
- LUXUR 16-inch Vintage Style MacBook Messenger Bag for $19 (Reg. $25)
- Upgrade to the Bowers & Wilkins P7 Wireless Headphones for $200, today only (50% off)
- Walmart Award-Worthy Beauty Box is FREE + $5 shipping: Olay, Pantene, Crest, more
- Take flight w/ Propel’s slick Star Wars Quadcopters from $60 shipped, today only
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Beholder, Companions, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead GOTY $12, Last Guardian $16, more
- Free Nintendo & Xbox credit: up to 15% off gift cards from $45 w/ free email delivery
- Magazine subcriptions: Rolling Stone or CBS Watch! for just $1 per year (Reg. up to $30)
- Moto Rocker delivers retro-inspired racing design to your kid’s playroom … for $1,600
- Chefman Panini Press Grill/Sandwich Maker hits Amazon low at $20 Prime shipped
- BLACK+DECKER 20-Volt Cordless Hand Vac hits Amazon low for today only: $45 (Reg. $60+)
- Cushy Form Nerve Relief Pillow w/ Washable Cover for $14 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)
- Tory Burch Spring Sale: up to 70% off sale items + extra up to 30% off your order
- adidas shoes & apparel up to 60% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale
- Williams Sonoma Home Friends & Family Event: 20% off furniture, decor, bedding, more
- Levi’s outerwear for men & women up to 70% off at Zulily with deals from $50
Moshi Car Vent Mount $24, USB-C Car Charger $32, & 6ft Integra USB-C Charge Cable $16
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Best Buy and Amazon team up to offer Fire TV Edition, an exclusive new take on smart TVs
Our favorite unique baby and toddler accessories under $15 at Amazon
Herman Miller unveils new Cosm task chair with fresh colors, sleek design
- Here’s everything we know about the new Xbox Live Avatar Editor from today’s leaked video
- GoPro launches a trade-in program, willing to accept any digital camera
- Otterbox releases new ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ cases for iPhone and more
- Konami is bringing the Castlevania series to iOS this year w/ multiplayer modes and more
- Boosted announces four new electric skateboards starting at only $749
- Sega confirms MegaDrive Mini retro-remake console, slated for 2018 release
- Iconic Sega Genesis titles are making their way to Nintendo Switch this summer
- Target to begin offering same-day store-to-home delivery in select areas
- Sony announces smaller, ‘more affordable’ version of its Digital Paper e-ink tablet
- April Splurge vs. Save: Spring Shoes – over $800 in savings
- Mega Man X Collection brings the entire series to PS4, Xbox One, Switch this summer [Video]
- Airstream drops the iconic aluminum build in its new Nest travel trailer
- Nintendo joins forces with VC firm to help bolster Switch accessories
- OWC ships new Thunderblade hard drive, dubbed the ‘fastest external drive’ available
- Great Scott! LEGO unveils new Back to the Future Marty McFly & Doc Brown BrickHeadz
- This upcoming adapter will let you use your favorite camera lens w/ an iPhone
- UE intros Live In-Ear Monitors and new invisible cable system, more
- Ayesha Curry’s new kitchen line for Walmart is stunning with prices from $7
- PlayStation 5 is reportedly in development, here’s everything we know so far