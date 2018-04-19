Netflix for iOS offers brief, fast-loading, vertical format show previews

If you’re so busy you don’t even have time to turn your phone horizontally when checking out previews of new Netflix shows, the company has you covered …

Netflix is offering brief previews of new content in vertical video format.

Each preview is about 30 seconds long and presented in a vertical format, so you can watch them without turning your phone. The previews are shown like a slideshow, so if you see something you like, you can tap play or add to your list. If not, you can swipe or tap the screen to advance to the next preview.

The company says that the value of previews is clear.

Last year, we introduced video previews to the TV experience, which brought dynamic and engaging video to the TV interface. Years of testing has made it clear that video previews help our members browse less and discover new content more quickly. With the launch of mobile previews, we are bringing a video browse experience to your mobile phone in a fun and mobile-optimized way.

The previews you’ll be offered are personalized, so you’ll see shows Netflix thinks you’ll enjoy. It’s iOS-only for now, with a later Android rollout promised.

I’m not personally sold on the vertical video idea …