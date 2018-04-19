eBay for iOS update allows you to list an item just by scanning its barcode

Another reason to hold onto product boxes for your gadgets: not only do they tend to help items fetch a better price when you sell them, but listing an item on eBay can now be as simple as scanning its barcode …

In an update rolling out from today, you’ll see a barcode icon on the ‘Describe your item’ screen. Tap this, scan the barcode from the product box, select the condition of the item from a menu – and eBay will do the rest.

The app will use a product database to fill in the make, model and other details available from the barcode, and will add a generic photo. It will even pull in a suggested price using eBay’s data on past sales.

As Engadget notes, you may want to customize the listing. You’ll usually get a better response if you include photos of the actual item for sale, so people can see its condition, and things like included accessories and reason for sale typically help too.

But if you just want to convert an unwanted item to cash with as little effort as possible, this update is very welcome. eBay sees it as a feature geared to new sellers, but I could definitely see myself using it for less valuable items where laziness trumps maximizing the return.

eBay is a free download from the App Store. At the time of writing, I’m not yet seeing the update, but it should be rolling out over the next few days.

