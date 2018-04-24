Rogue Amoeba launches new podcasting bundle with over $50 savings, includes Audio Hijack, Fission, and more

Starting and producing a podcast on your own can be expensive. You’ll need to get your own microphone, let alone a software suite that you’ll have to both learn and manage to use in a short period of time.

This can be especially cumbersome if you’re doing an internet-based podcast where all hosts are remote, such as 9to5Mac Happy Hour. Luckily, Rogue Amoeba is now offering a new bundle a discount that will help you get off the ground.

The bundle includes Audio Hijack, Loopback, Farrago, and Fission. These apps will let you record Skype calls, add podcast chapters, add soundbites, and have a dedicated soundboard.

In total, you’ll be paying $175 for all four apps, with a grand savings of roughly $50. If you own a Mac and are just starting out, GarageBand is enough to get you started for both recording locally and editing podcasts if you’re going to be producing your own shows. But this bundle will definitely enhance your workflow.

More information about the Ultimate Podcast Bundle can be found here.

