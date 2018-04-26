Apple Maps adds new indoor maps for three major international airports

Indoor mapping lets Apple Maps users explore the internal layout of buildings across multiple floors, with precise location positioning to help you find your way around places like airports and shopping malls.

Apple has today expanded its list of indoor mapping locations with a few new airports; iPhone and iPad can now explore Sydney International, Edinburgh and Hamad Internationl (Doha, Qatar) …

Indoor mapping for airports lets you find check-in desks, baggage claim carousels and more. You can search for restrooms, shops and places to eat and even get walking directions straight to your boarding gate.

To start indoor mapping, you can just zoom into a supported location. When your zoom level is close enough, Maps switches from the standard map to focus on the indoor POIs and layout. It adds a floor level selector to the top right of the screen.

Indoor mapping is highlighted by a ‘look inside’ label next to the map badge – which you can tap as a shortcut to jump in.

If you are heading on a flight to these airports in the future, you can navigate to the map and ‘look inside’ ahead of time to get a feel for the layout. When you arrive, location services pinpoint exactly where you are in the building.

Maps offers up common filters as part of the airport’s summary card, so you can just tap to search for terminals, check-ins, gates, baggage claim, food, shops and toilets. You can also ask Siri to navigate to your gate number or nearby restaurants, for instance.

These features are available as part of iOS 11, so check them out on iPhone or iPad. There are now 59 airports in the world that Apple has indoor mapping data for. You can see the full list here.