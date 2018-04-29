Five features that make Overcast better than Apple Podcasts

I’ve been listening to podcasts on Apple devices long before it became mainstream. In fact, I used iPodderX to listen to podcasts on my iPod before iTunes had support. I’ve used just about every podcast app ever made for iOS.

I can say without a doubt that Overcast is the best podcast app that I’ve ever used. From version 1.0, it’s been a mainstay on my home screen. It’s a free download, and there is an optional yearly subscription to disable ads and unlock some additional features. It’s well worth the money.

Here are five reasons why you should replace the default Apple Podcasts app with Overcast.

Smart Speed

Smart Speed eliminates silences without any distortion. Instead of applying a 1.5x or 2x speed increase across the entire episode, Smart Speed speeds through pauses and silences while maintaining an easy listening experience.

Voice Boost

Voice Boost normalizes voice volume and make shows easier to listen to when in noisy situations (such as a car or airport). While I love Smart Speed, Voice Boost is what I most miss if I am using another podcast app. It’s one of those features you never knew you wanted.

File Uploads

If you are a premium subscriber ($9.99/year in-app purchase), you have the option of upload audio files to your Overcast account through its web interface. I use this feature a lot. I upload DRM-free audiobooks, lectures, and other audio content that isn’t natively available in a podcast feed. I can then download it inside the app, and use features like Smart Speed and Voice Boost.

Twitter Powered Podcast Recommendations

Apple Podcasts should take a page from Apple Music’s For You section and allow me to follow my friends. In the Overcast directory, I can see recommendations from people I follow on Twitter. I’ve found a lot of new content using this feature.

Protected Feed Support

There a few podcasts I listen to that require a username/password to log in. Overcast 4.1 added support for this. If you have a premium feed that didn’t work in Apple Podcasts, Overcast will likely support it.

Overcast is a free download on The App Store.