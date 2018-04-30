Linksys expands Velop mesh Wi-Fi system with cheaper dual-band nodes from $129

Linksys is expanding its Velop router lineup today with more budget-friendly options that still offer mesh capabilities. Linksys Velop already offers tri-band mesh Wi-Fi routers (which Apple Stores sell), but those cost $349 and $479 for two and three router systems. Now Linksys is introducing more affordable dual-band mesh Wi-Fi routers that start at $129…

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Both the tri-band and dual-band Velop routers can be used as part of one whole home Wi-Fi system with either node capable of being the parent node. Dual-band nodes look similar to tri-band nodes but stand two inches shorter.

Linksys is offering the dual-band version of Velop in single, double, and triple packs that cost $129, $199, and $299. Pre-orders start today with units shipping and hitting stores on May 15.

Apple Stores are only offering the higher-end tri-band versions for now, but the roughly $100 to $300 models are modern mesh system replacements for Apple’s now discontinued AirPort routers with similar prices.

Full press release below for more details on the new dual-band Velop system: