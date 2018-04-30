Linksys expands Velop mesh Wi-Fi system with cheaper dual-band nodes from $129

Linksys is expanding its Velop router lineup today with more budget-friendly options that still offer mesh capabilities. Linksys Velop already offers tri-band mesh Wi-Fi routers (which Apple Stores sell), but those cost $349 and $479 for two and three router systems. Now Linksys is introducing more affordable dual-band mesh Wi-Fi routers that start at $129…
Both the tri-band and dual-band Velop routers can be used as part of one whole home Wi-Fi system with either node capable of being the parent node. Dual-band nodes look similar to tri-band nodes but stand two inches shorter.
Linksys is offering the dual-band version of Velop in single, double, and triple packs that cost $129, $199, and $299. Pre-orders start today with units shipping and hitting stores on May 15.
Apple Stores are only offering the higher-end tri-band versions for now, but the roughly $100 to $300 models are modern mesh system replacements for Apple’s now discontinued AirPort routers with similar prices.
Full press release below for more details on the new dual-band Velop system:
VELOP WHOLE HOME MESH WIFI SYSTEM New Velop Dual-Band Mesh WiFi System Provides High Performance and Intelligent Mesh to Deliver a Powerful WiFi Signal and Features for a Highly Secure Connection Around the Entire Home LOS ANGELES, CA – May 1, 2018 – Linksys®, celebrating thirty years of networking and WiFi innovation for the home and business this year, today announced the availability of its latest addition to the Linksys family of Velop™ Whole Home WiFi Mesh Systems, the new Velop Dual-Band Mesh WiFi System. The new Velop Dual-Band Series is a smaller and more affordable WiFi System that is designed and built as the world’s first mass-market flexible WiFi System. It also provides all the same award-winning and powerful software features found in the Velop Tri-Band offerings including Intelligent Mesh™, advanced parental controls, website blocking, Amazon Alexa compatibility, as well as ease of use and set up with the Linksys App but in a smaller form factor with Dual-Band technology at a more affordable price. “Velop is now the most flexible whole home mesh WiFi system on the market,” said Justin Doucette, senior director of product management at Linksys. “We have a Velop offering that fits any home or small business environment as well as options for different broadband service packages to deliver the best WiFi experience for all the devices on the network. Our new Velop Dual-Band provides the price for performance that customers are looking for plus all the intelligent software and security features that continue to be updated for real time access to the latest enhancements.” New Linksys Velop Dual-Band Whole Home WiFi Mesh System Linksys is expanding its Velop family to include a Dual-Band modular mesh WiFi system, (available in 1-pack, 2-pack and 3-pack options) that can be installed in various mesh configurations to support any type of home, floorplan or WiFi footprint. Velop is compatible with any ISP modem or gateway. Both Dual-Band and Tri-Band nodes are 100% interoperable and interchangeable and allow for easy upgradability based on a customers’ need. Velop Dual-Band nodes are designed for performance as well as elegance; they stand about two inches shorter than the Velop Tri-Band solution and small enough to be placed anywhere with a clean and attractive look that appeals to everyone – which is unique to the mesh category of solutions for the home. Also coming soon (planned for June) is a Velop Wall Mount to put Velop in high locations on the wall or remove from shelves for a clutter-free environment. The nodes work together as a WiFi system to provide reliable wireless connectivity throughout the home. Each Velop “node” is a powerful Dual-Band AC1300 device that can act as a parent node or client node to deliver WiFi all around the home while providing future proof technology customers need as they bring new and more devices into the home. Individual nodes may be connected wirelessly or by Ethernet for the fastest, most reliable connection. This is an ultra-simple and powerful system that uses only one WiFi network name and password to give users seamless and highly secure WiFi. Velop Dual-Band leverages Linksys Intelligent Mesh™ Technology, which is an evolution in Home WiFi engineering that combines Linksys software and hardware to deliver WiFi via the fastest path to the internet for the best experience possible. Intelligent Mesh Technology helps provide better speed at distances, improved client handling between nodes, and dynamic improvements to back-haul to always ensure the best connection to the Internet. Easily set-up the Velop system from an Android or iOS device using the Linksys App. With a few easy steps, Velop can connect to form a mesh network that covers the home in strong and reliable WiFi. After setup is complete, the Linksys App serves as a powerful WiFi management tool with useful features such as guest access, parental controls, device prioritization, and insights that help Velop users get maximum performance and utility from their network. The Most Complete and Flexible Whole Home Mesh WiFi Solution on the Market Velop is a union of high performing hardware, intelligent software, simple to use App, and cloud service features. This combination provides users with a solution that will future proof their home network for years to come. Key benefits include: Pricing and Availability: The Linksys Velop Dual-Band Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (available in 1-pack, 2-pack and 3-pack) is available for Pre-Order starting today thru Amazon.com and BestBuy.com and will be available in all major retail and online stores including Best Buy, Amazon, B&H, Fry’s, Newegg, Microcenter, Staples, Walmart and Linksys.com starting May 15, 2018.
