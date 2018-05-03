Instagram launches new payments platform for making purchases directly in the app

Amid its ongoing battle with Snapchat, Instagram is now looking to become a larger player in the commerce industry. According to a report from TechCrunch, Instagram has started rolling out a feature that would allow users to make purchases directly in the Instagram application…

The feature prompts users to register a debit or credit card to their profile, add a security pin, and begin making purchases within the Instagram application. Instagram has confirmed the feature’s existence, saying it is currently live with a handful of early partners.

Dinner reservation application Resy is one of those early partners. With this feature, users can make reservations through Resy partner profile pages and pay for that reservation directly within the Instagram application.

While Resy is an early example of using this payment feature, Instagram says users should expect direct payments for things like buying movie tickets. At this point, it’s unclear if Instagram has any plans for peer-to-peer payments within its application – a feature that its biggest rival, Snapchat, has offered for several users.

TechCrunch notes that the payment settings interface is live for some users in the United States and U.K., but not for everyone just yet. The feature is backed by Facebook’s Payments rules.

It’s pretty obvious why Instagram wants to enter the commerce market. The social network is home to some of the latest trends in areas like fashion, design, and many more. Adding the ability for companies to sell product directly within Instagram would be huge both for both businesses and Instagram alike – and it would make Instagram even harder for business to leave.

