Petition calls on Apple to recall & replace failing butterfly MacBook Pro keyboards

Apple’s butterfly keyboard design has been a polarizing change since it was introduced. Some users love it, while others have had numerous issues. Now, a new Change.org petition aims to force Apple to recall the butterfly keyboard and replace it with a “different working keyboard.”

The petition was created by Matthew Taylor and calls for Apple to recall every MacBook Pro released since late 2016 and replace the keyboards with a new and redesigned approach. Interestingly, the petition makes no mention of the 12-inch MacBook, which also features the butterfly keyboard mechanism.

Apple, it’s time: recall every MacBook Pro released since Late 2016, and replace the keyboards on all of them with new, redesigned keyboards that just work. Because, these keyboards don’t work. Every one of Apple’s current-gen MacBook Pro models, 13″ and 15″, is sold with a keyboard that can become defective at any moment due to a design failure.

Taylor notes that the petition is not calling for a forcible recall, but rather one that would allow those who have issues with the keyboard to get it replaced with a different design. “We are requesting a recall program to provide redesigned, replacement keyboards for those of us who want our keyboards to work reliably,” the petition reads.

Reliability issues have plagued Apple’s butterfly keyboard design since it was originally introduced. Things especially took a turn for the worse when Apple brought the mechanism to the MacBook Pro in 2016. Users have reported issues such as stuck keys, keys double pressing randomly, and much more. For its part, Apple hasn’t done a whole lot to mitigate issues except replace keyboards when the device in question is under warranty.

It’s hard to imagine that this petition will actually force Apple to do anything, but what it could do is shed enough light on the keyboard problems that Apple is put in a PR predicament.

Personally, I have few issues with Apple’s butterfly keyboard, but it’s impossible to deny that there are people out there with major issues. What do you think of the keyboard? Will you be signing the petition or not? Let us know down in the comments!

