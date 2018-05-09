Apple Store expands HomeKit lineup with Fibaro’s clicky ‘Button’ controller

Earlier this year, we went hands-on with the Fibaro’s “The Button” HomeKit controller. After initial availability via Amazon and the Fibaro website, the versatile HomeKit accessory is now being sold by Apple — adding more HomeKit hardware on Apple․com.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

On Apple’s website, the Fibaro Button joins a handful of other HomeKit accessories, including products from Logitech, Honeywell, Phillips, and others. At Apple, The Button costs $59.95, just as it does from other retailers.

As we explained in our full hands-on, Fibaro’s The Button allows you to assign actions to single press, double press, and long press clicks, such as turning on or off combinations of accessories.

With a simple tap, the Fibaro Button lets you control various HomeKit-enabled devices such as lighting, fans, window shades, and locks. You can also run scenes, triggering them with one tap, two taps, or by holding the button down.

Fibaro’s accessory is fully programmed via the Home application and supports granular control of other HomeKit devices, such as turning a light on to 50% brightness.

The Fibaro Button is available via Apple’s Online Store in 23 countries, as well as on Amazon. The full press release for today’s announcement is below:

Fibaro HomeKit-Compatible One-Touch Scene Controller is Now Shipping and Available via Apple.com Offered in multiple colors and sporting a sleek and retro design, The Button activates a singular device or a sequence of devices within the HomeKit smart home Chicago, IL – May 9, 2018 – FIBARO, a leading global manufacturer of wireless intelligent home automation and control devices, is now shipping the latest product addition to its existing HomeKit-compatible device ecosystem, The Button. Previously available in a version with Z-Wave technology, the award-winning wireless, battery-powered, control device is now available as a separate version compatible with Apple HomeKit and can be purchased via Apple’s online store in 23 countries worldwide, including in the US, Canada, and multiple EMEA countries. The Button is unique within the HomeKit ecosystem of products in that it does not require a gateway, hub or bridge to connect. At less than 2-inches in size, The Button is one of the smallest and handiest home control devices that can be mounted anywhere, including on the wall or tabletop in any room. Available in multiple colors, The Button appeals to users of any age, and can complement or disappear into the décor of any room. With its familiar and intuitive design, users of any age – ranging from kids to seniors – can easily activate a device or scene with a simple press. Recognizing up to three different actions, the HomeKit-compatible Button can be programmed to turn off the lights with one click, lock a smart door lock with two clicks, or trigger a customized scene by holding it down. The Button can activate scenes, synchronized actions involving several devices, such as a “goodbye scene” which closes the blinds, locks the door, turns off electrical devices and sets your lights to away mode, or a “good morning scene” which opens the blinds and turns on the lights when pressed. The Button is also equipped with a buzz feature that provides audible confirmation of a proper click with one buzz, two buzzes or a lengthened buzz. This feature can be turned on or off depending on user preference. “Originally announced at CES, The Button has been well-received and we are excited to get it into consumer hands,” said Rich Bira, Managing Director, Fibaro US. “Consumers enjoy the beauty, simplicity and wide functionality of Fibaro’s smart home devices, and integration with HomeKit opens the door for additional consumers to add home automation. With worldwide availability on Apple.com, we anticipate The Button will quickly become a popular smart home device.” The Button is available now in red, white and black for $59.95 USD from Apple.com as well as from Amazon.com. For more information, visit homekit.fibaro.com. About FIBARO Based in Poland and available in over 100 countries, FIBARO is a leading manufacturer of residential IoT solutions, engineering innovative smart home devices. FIBARO opened its U.S. offices in 2014, taking their award-winning modern minimalist design and feature-rich platform to the growing U.S. smart home market. The FIBARO System, known as Home Center, is comprised of a hub and accessory devices using Z-Wave smart home technology. Most recently, Fibaro launched a new product line compatible with Apple HomeKit. All FIBARO products can be controlled and monitored from anywhere in the world via smart phone, tablet or computer.

