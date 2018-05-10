Instagram rolling out new poll-like Emoji Slider feature in Stories

Instagram is today rolling out a new feature to all of its users dubbed Emoji Slider.

Announced via a press release, the company says the new feature acts similar to a poll, letting users pick how much they like or dislike something. For example, “How much do you love pizza?” could have anything from ☹️ to 😃, with a slider that has a bunch more emojis in between. The emoji sliders can be placed within your Instagram Stories.

To add an emoji slider sticker to your story, select it from the sticker tray after taking a photo or video. Place it anywhere you’d like and write out your question. Then, set the emoji that best matches your question’s mood. You can pick from a few of the most popular emoji, or choose almost any emoji from your library if you have something specific in mind. Like with the poll sticker, friends and followers will be able to respond to your slider as soon as you’ve shared it.

This is a free update for all users, and is now available on the App Store. Today’s update brings the app to version 44. Hopefully, the company will revive its Apple Watch app in the future.

