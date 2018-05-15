iPhone X and iPad Pro win Display Industry Award for True Tone and ProMotion technology, more

It’s no secret that Apple goes the extra mile in terms of device quality, and the display is arguably the most important parts of any device. Now, Apple has won an award for both its iPhone X and iPad Pro displays.

Today, Display Week is giving Apple’s iPhone X and the second-generation iPad Pros the 2018 Display Industry Award, for having true innovations such as an adaptive 120Hz display that can automatically detect the content and refresh the screen from anywhere between 24Hz to 120Hz, and for having system-wide color management.

Display Week broke this up into multiple categories, with iPhone X winning the Display Applications of the Year.

Granted for novel and outstanding applications of a display, where the display itself is not necessarily a new device.

It says that the combination of an OLED display, delivering true blacks, million-to-one contrast ratio, HDR support in both Dolby Vision and HDR10 flavors, in addition to Apple’s own True Tone technology, which adjusts the display to match the surrounding light makes it the most innovative smartphone display to date.

For the iPad, the ProMotion display takes the cake, winning the Displays of the Year award.

Granted to display products with the most significant technological advances and/or outstanding features.

Being the first consumer product to not only have a 120Hz display, but also be able to adapt the screen refresh rate to what’s being viewed on screen is truly innovative.

The ProMotion display technology is enabled by a new, high-performance oxide thin-film transistor (TFT), as well as newly engineered liquid-crystal materials and advanced photoalignment materials.

In the case of the iPad, it was not only the best, but also the first consumer-grade product to do so. Hopefully the ProMotion display will make its way down to other Apple products such as the iPhone or Apple Watch. It’s truly a game changing experience that you’ll have to see in person to believe it if you haven’t already.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: