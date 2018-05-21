Apple updates Clips with new soccer content ahead of FIFA World Cup

Apple today has updated its Clips application with a handful of new features and options for creatives. The update brings the app to version 2.0.4 and includes new soccer content ahead of next month’s FIFA World Cup…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple touts that the update brings soccer graphics including an animated sticker, label, and poster with customizable text.

What’s New Soccer graphics including an animated sticker, plus a label and poster with customizable text

Today’s Clips update comes following a major update in November that brought the app to version 2.0. That update included iPhone X optimization, Selfie Scenes, Star Wars stickers, a redesigned interface, and much more.

Clips is a free app that lets you make fun videos to share with friends and family. With a few taps you can create and send a video message or tell a quick story with artistic filters, animated text, music, emoji, and fun stickers featuring characters from Star Wars, Disney, Pixar and more.

Clips is a free download on the App Store. Are you a Clips user? If so, let us know down in the comments!

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: