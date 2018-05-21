Coach unveils new designer Apple Watch bands for summer including leather ‘Saddle’ and ‘Denim’

Coach has today released a new lineup of designer Apple Watch bands in addition to offering some new colors for some existing bands. New for the summer include: Strap in Signature Canvas, Strap in Saddle, Strap in Denim, Strap with Prints, and more.

As spotted by Haute Écriture, Coach has launched its summer collection with prices from $150-$175. With both new designs and colors, its classic Apple Watch Strap in Signature Canvas (light brown) and Saddle (brown) are likely to be popular. The new Signature canvas comes in 38 mm, while Saddle comes in 42 mm.

Other new straps include a rich blue leather option called Strap in Denim (42 mm), Strap with Tea Rose in Chambray (38 mm), Strap with Prints in Black Floral (38 mm), and Strap with Heart Appliqué (38 mm).

As we reported last month, some of the Apple Watch bands we saw go on sale are still available. These include Strap with Rexy, Strap with Charms, Strap with Prints, Strap in Snakeskin (green), and more. Discounts are available up to $60 off the original prices.

What do you think? Do you dig the new summer bands? Do you prefer the previous offerings, or like to stick to less expensive bands? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

