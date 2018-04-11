Coach offers up Apple Watch bands at a discount, including snakeskin, floral print, Rexy and more

While not greatly advertised at all, Coach does indeed sell bands for the Apple Watch. However, unlike most third-party band makers, Coach is willing to charge a premium for its bands.

Today, the company is offering a sale on its Watch bands from $75 all the way up to $190 a piece. Pricing will vary between band types and even which color you decide to go with.

It’s worth noting that Coach’s Watch bands add more than just a color to your band collection, rather there are unique styles and even artwork that pops out at you.

Here’s a list of the available colors as well as pricing (via Haute Écriture):

If you’re looking for an Apple Watch band that’s a little more out there or different, Coach’s line of bands are definitely worth checking out. Apple recently refreshed their own line of bands. You can find out more about that here.

What are your thoughts on third-party Apple Watch bands? Do you own more than one band for your Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments below!

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: