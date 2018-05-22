1Password 7 for Mac now available with overhauled ‘mini’ window, refreshed design, much more

AgileBits has released 1Password 7 for Mac, a brand new version of its robust password management app. 1Password 7 includes an overhauled ‘mini’ window that’s now standalone, a refreshed look, Watchtower with haveibeenpwned․com integration, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

1Password has been my go-to solution for managing user names and passwords on the web for years. The app lets you create a strong unique password for every individual account, and handy extensions on iOS, Mac and Safari make accessing passwords when you need them convenient.

1Password 7 for Mac starts with a new version of 1Password mini. This feature started as a menu bar shortcut to quickly access credentials without launching the full one, and now 1Password mini is being upgraded to a standalone floating window.

It’s still activated from the menu bar shortcut, and now 1Password mini is more robust with Spotlight-like search design and smart recommendations. For example, 1Password mini will automatically suggest items based on context like web pages. Smart recommendation even works with apps like iTunes.

In the main app, 1Password’s sidebar is now collapsible and has a high-contrast dark theme. Users with multiple vaults will appreciate easily being able to identify which items are in which vaults. And notes within items now support rich text formatting using Markdown.

1Password 7 also proactively monitors credentials for security with a feature called Watchtower. This feature will flag old, weak, and reused passwords and now integrates with external services to increase password security:

Watchtower integrates with Troy Hunt’s haveibeenpwned.com service to see if any of your logins are vulnerable. 1Password securely checks your items against a collection of breached passwords (over 500 million and counting) and notifies you to change them. And thanks to twofactorauth.org, Watchtower also knows which websites support two factor authentication and will alert you when it finds logins without 2FA enabled.

AgileBits also says 1Password 7 is stronger and faster than previous versions:

It all began by combining 1Password and 1Password mini into a single process. This made items faster to load, reduced memory usage, and decreased launch times. The overall performance boosts made us smile as soon as we saw them and we think they’ll make you smile, too. Also new in 1Password 7, we’ve taken advantage of Apple’s Secure Enclave to protect your Master Password when Touch ID is enabled. This is incredibly cool because the keys used for encryption are protected by the hardware and not accessible to other programs or the operating system.

More changes in version 7.0 below:

Collapse the sidebar entirely so your items get all the love

Quickly find items with our new Spotlight integration

Use Handoff to view iOS items right from your Dock

Easily see your currently selected vault and account

Marvel at the monogrammed icons for tags and logins

Edit your vaults directly from the sidebar

Enjoy the new password strength meter

Remove duplicate items on a per-vault basis

Jump to items and vaults with ease using Quick Open

Opt in to automatic updates so you can always enjoy the latest and greatest 1Password has to offer

1Password 7 for Mac is included with a 1Password Membership which starts at $2.99/month after a 30-day free trial and includes access to 1Password on all platforms.

AgileBits is also offering 1Password 7 for Mac as a one-time purchase for $49.99 (regular $64.99) at launch:

Those of you with a standalone license for version 6 will be prompted to subscribe or purchase a license when 1Password 7 first opens. Licenses will cost $64.99 but are available during our launch special for only $49.99. Licenses are per-person, per-platform so you can use your single license on as many Macs as you have.

1Password 7 for Mac is available to download from AgileBits and is required for license customers; the Mac App Store version will require a subscription.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: