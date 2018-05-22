9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Pro from $1,100, 27″ Retina iMac $400 off, Apple Watch $149, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 13.3″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar (256GB) now $329+ off: $1,470 shipped
Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar & 512GB SSD at $300 off: $1,700 shipped
Best Buy now offering up to $250 off current gen non-Touch Bar MacBook Pros
Grab Apple’s 27-inch iMac w/ Retina 5K Display at over $400 off (Late 2015)
Apple Watch Series 1 back down to $149 shipped right now at Walmart, more
Best Buy now takes up to $200 off iPhone 8/Plus: 256GB Plus down to $750
Amazon Anker Accessory Sale from $7: PowerLine II USB-C Cables, Chargers, more
Anker iPhone X/8/7 Plus cases from $4 Prime shipped (multiple styles & colors)
Apple Watch Stands (42mm or 38mm) w/ magnetic clasp from just $6 Prime shipped
Mini Metro: the former Mac Game of the Year hits its lowest price ever at $5 (Reg. $10)
- Get Pool Break 3D Billiards on your iPhone/iPad for FREE today (Reg. up to $2)
Behind the Screens: Chance’s clean iMac-powered blogging setup
Best Sellers 004: Anker SoundCore Bluetooth speaker [Video]
Learn with Me: How to stream PS4 games with Elgato software and hardware [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Ralph Lauren knocks an extra 30% off select styles with this promo code & deals from $7
- Samsung’s 500GB Portable USB-C SSD returns to Amazon all-time low at $150 ($30 off)
- BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $100 shipped (Reg. up to $150)
- Keep your Wi-Fi running during a storm w/ APC’s 1350VA 10-Outlet UPS for $140 (15% off)
- LaCie’s Rugged 1TB USB-C Portable HDD drops to $80 shipped (Reg. $100)
- YI’s Discovery 4K Action Camera sports GoPro features for less: $45 (Reg. $60)
- Add Aukey’s Qi Charging LED Lamp to your desk or nightstand for $34 shipped (15% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: MFi-Certified 3.3-Ft. Lighting Cable $4 Prime shipped, more
- Monoprice’s Memorial Day sale takes 20% off sitewide: monitors, smart home gear, more
- Master aerial photography w/ these refurbished Yuneec Drones from $390 (Orig. up to $1,200)
- Score this 10-pack of highly-rated Etekcity 1-Ft. extension cords for $15.50 (Reg. $22)
- Amcrest’s UltraHD Wi-Fi Security Camera falls to $92 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $120)
- Bring USB-A, Ethernet, HDMI, more back to your Mac w/ this USB-C hub at $34 ($11 off)
- Gift cards up to 20% off: Applebee’s, Cabela’s, Sunoco, Boston Market, more
- Ask Alexa to control your sprinklers w/ this Rain Bird 8-Zone System for $113 (Reg. $130)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Boximize Productivity, Clarity, more
- Xbox One X 1TB Console + extra Wireless Controller for $440 shipped ($540+ value)
- New Scuf Vantage brings Xbox Elite-style control to PS4 w/ custom buttons/mapping
- AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Vault Case hits all-time low at $4 Prime shipped
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Xbox Arcade Game Bundle $2, Mario + Rabbids $30, more
- Go invisible online with a CyberGhost VPN Lifetime Subscription for $68
- Bosch 2-Tool Combo Kit + 2x batteries, charger and worklight for $129 (Reg. $170+)
- Amazon 1-day pet food sale from $11: 30-lb. Nutro Dog Dry $31 + much more
- Amazon offers Renogy 100W Solar Panels from $100 shipped (today only) + more
- The bezel-less Huawei MateBook X Pro finally gets U.S. availability and pricing
- Amazon Outdoor/Garden Decor sale from $12: stone statues, gnomes, more
- Vitagene DNA Test Kits on sale for today only at Amazon, deals from $89 shipped
- Dyson’s V7 Animal HEPA Cordless Vacuum drops to $178.50 (Refurb, Orig. $400)
- Anker’s new eufy 1200W D1 Blender gets first price drop today: $110.50 shipped
- Keep this 10-in-1 multi-tool pocket knife with you always for just $12 Prime shipped
- Jos. A. Bank Memorial Day Sale: up to 60% off sitewide + an extra 50% off clearance
- 6PM Workout Essentials Sale cuts up to 60% off ASICS, adidas, PUMA & more
- Men’s Cushion Crew Hiking Socks 5-Pack for $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)
- World Market gets you ready for Memorial Day Weekend with 20% off sitewide + free shipping
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Sonos debuts discounted speaker bundles to expand your home audio setup
iOttie’s new mini iON Wireless Charging Pad for iOS/Android w/ launch day pricing
The best camping and hiking apparel under $30: sunglasses, shirts, backpacks, more
- New Nintendo Switch co-op ‘Go Vacation’ delivers 50+ mini-games, coming in July
- LEGO’s Powered Up platform brings smartphone control to iconic building bricks
- Capcom allows gamers to stream Resident Evil 7 on Switch starting this month
- PUMA x M.A.C. Cosmetics collection lets you match your lipstick to your sneakers
- Incase’s ProConnected carry-on powers your MacBook w/ integrated USB-C power delivery
- TOMS x Bonobos collaboration has your new shoes for summer days
- Netgear unveils Arlo LED Security Lights w/ Alexa control, variable colors
- Amazon Prime members save 10% at Whole Foods, deep discounts on other products
- Abode’s DIY Smart Home Security System’s Alexa skill gets updated with new features
- Leaks point at Pokémon RPG coming to Switch this fall starring Pikachu & Eevee
- TiVo debuts Alexa skill so you tell your Echo to change channels, skip commercials and more
- Amazon’s autonomous Go grocery store slated for San Francisco & Chicago
- Flip from over-ear to on-ear w/ these new magnetic leather/metal headphones
- Adonit launches Snap 2 iPhone stylus with camera selfie button
- Microsoft said to be developing accessibility-focused Xbox One controller for E3
- ViewSonic debuts ultra-portable M1 projector with Harman Kardon speakers
- HP announces the ENVY Curved AiO 34 with 1440p screen, Alexa, Qi-enabled base, more
- Coach collaborates with Disney once again for a Dark Fairy Tale Collection
- Moog unleashes new Grandmother semi-modular synth, available now [Video]
- Bethesda officially announces post-apocalyptic shooter Rage 2 w/ debut trailer
- Nintendo’s much sought-after NES Classic is returning this summer, here’s what we know
- Blinkers aim to make riding your eBike safer with turn signals and brake lights
- West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids unveils a new collection with modern nursery items
- Polk Assist is a new Google Assistant smart speaker ‘built for the love of music’
- Panasonic unveils new rugged Lumix camera with integrated viewfinder
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Charging Dock, here are our favorite alternatives from $10
- Here’s our first look at SNK’s new SNES Classic Edition-style mini arcade console [Gallery]
- How to build a robust and reliable home Wi-Fi network
- The new Battery Shell from Mission Accessories makes your Amazon Echo 2 portable
- Plex brings Sonos and Alexa support among other enhancements to your music library
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate debuts on Nintendo Switch this summer [Video]
- Target’s new Genuine Kids from OshKosh has the cutest matching outfits for family photos
- Apple lands on Jet․com with deals on MacBooks and more, beats Amazon on inventory