Apple Watch garners mainstream adoption, service workers use it to stay connected

While Apple Watch has been gaining in mainstream popularity for a while now, a new report from Quartz today offers a deeper look at one industry where the device has specifically started to catch on. The report highlights how workers in the service industry use the device to stay connected when they wouldn’t otherwise be able to…

Quartz explains that many who work on their feet everyday are using the Apple Watch to stay connected since they aren’t generally able to have their iPhone with them. The report spotlights stories from airline attendants, bartenders, waiters, baristas, shop owners, and TSA employees – all of whom say they rely on their Apple Watch to stay connected during a workday.

A pair of retail employees explained that they aren’t allowed to use their iPhone during their shift, and thus rely on their Apple Watch to stay connected to the outside world:

Andy, who works at the J. Crew store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, told Quartz that he had his Apple Watch before he started at the clothing retailer, but has found it exceedingly useful at work, given that the company discourages employees from being on their phones while on the shop floor. “It’s definitely easier to check your notifications,” he said. Angel, who works at Adidas’ flagship store in lower Manhattan, told Quartz that he isn’t allowed to use his phone on the floor, but there’s nothing to stop him from checking his watch.

On the other hand, some retail employees say that using the Apple Watch to keep track of fitness progress throughout the day helps them stay motivated. “I just bought it a month ago for running,” one hotel worker said, “but I wear it at work to see the time, to track the day, and steps and calories. It keeps me motivated.”

The Apple Watch has become increasingly popular since its initial release thanks to new software features, as well as different hardware variations. Today’s report from Quartz is another example of the device being useful to a specific segment of the market, and that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

