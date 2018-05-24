Vevo music platform axing iOS and Apple TV apps, shifting to YouTube only

Vevo is likely one of the more popular music video streaming platforms on the internet. Most people view their content on YouTube, and today Vevo plans to narrow down its focus to just that service.

Announced in a blog post, Vevo says it will be removing its apps from not only iOS and tvOS, but all other platforms outside of YouTube, which means its webOS (Smart TV), Android, and other applications as well.

Going forward, Vevo will remain focused on engaging the biggest audiences and pursuing growth opportunities. Our catalog of premium music videos and original content will continue to reach a growing audience on YouTube and we are exploring ways to work with additional platforms to further expand access to Vevo’s content.

While Vevo has yet to set a specific deadline for when it will be removing these apps, it would be no surprise if they’re planning to remove them as soon as possible as it’s clear that the company wants to focus in on YouTube.

It’ll be interesting to see if the app will be removed from the older non-App Store Apple TVs such as the second- or third-generation models.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: