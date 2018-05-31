Apple ‘proud to advance’ new USB-IF HID standard for braille displays along with other tech companies

USB Implementers Forum has today shared a new Human Interface Device standard for braille displays. This marks an important step for providing greater accessibility to those with low vision or blindness to devices across manufacturers and operating systems.

Announced in a press release, USB-IF notes that the new HID standard for braille displays will make development easier and reduce the amount of custom software for different devices like screen readers.

USB-IF president, Jeff Ravencraft, noted that the USB non-profit includes over 1,000 members and this is another example of how companies working together can improve user experiences and access to technology.

Apple shared a short statement that it is proud to be a part advancing this new standard.

“Technology should be accessible to everyone and Apple designs all products with that in mind,” said Sarah Herrlinger, director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives at Apple. “We’re proud to advance this new USB-IF standard because we believe in improving the experience for all people who rely on braille displays to use their Apple products or any other device.”

Accessibility is a big part of Apple’s mission, even if it’s not that profitable. This month, Apple hosted special in-store events for Global Accessibility Awareness Day. These included an event with Paralympian Scout Bassett and Nike+ coach Chris Bennett and a chat with disability rights activist Andrea Dalzell.

Accessibility was also featured on Apple’s homepage and detailed ways that the company’s devices are useable by anyone.

