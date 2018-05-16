Apple Stores hosting events with Nike+ head coach, disability rights activist for Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Apple will be hosting at least two exclusive events at its retail stores to celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day tomorrow. These include one with Paralympian Scout Bassett and Nike+ Head Coach Chris Bennett and another with activist Andrea Dalzell.

Apple’s Chicago flagship store on Michigan Avenue will be hosting Perspectives: Scout Bassett x Coach Bennett tomorrow from 12PM-1PM local time.

…join track and field Paralympian Scout Bassett and Nike+ Head Coach Chris Bennett for a conversation about sports, inclusion, coaching, and competition. They’ll share their personal athletic journeys and show how to enhance your workout experience using Apple Watch and the Nike+ Run Club app.

Apple notes that Bassett won her first international competition medal last year at the World Championships in London.

At Apple’s Williamsburg store in Brooklyn, disability rights activist Andrea Dalzell will be giving a talk about her journey and how tech has helped from 3PM-4PM local time.

join activist Andrea Dalzell as she shares stories of being crowned Ms. Wheelchair New York and how technology assists her daily life. Diagnosed with transverse myelitis at age 12, she vowed to not let disability define her. Today, she champions advancements like using Apple Watch to track wheelchair pushes rather than steps.

Andrea is also a nurse and was featured in an Apple commercial that debuted a year ago. Watch it below.

Both events are free, but Apple has a ‘Sign me up’ link on both pages to reserve a spot.

How about you? Do you have any favorite stories of how Apple devices have enriched the life of someone with a disability? Share down below in the comments!