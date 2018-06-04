watchOS 5 won’t support first gen Apple Watches, including $17,000 Editions

After announcing watchOS 5 today, Apple has shared the hardware requirements for the latest operating system for its wearables.

It’s not surprising, but Apple has indeed cut off support for the first generation Apple Watch (often called Series 0). Spotted by Kyle Gray, watchOS 5 will require a Series 1, 2, or 3 device.

As the first gen. Apple Watch was released in April of 2015, users will have had just under three and a half years running current software. This includes anyone who shelled out $10,000-$17,000 for an Apple Watch Edition.

Of course users will be able to continue using their Series 0 Watches with watchOS 4, but there are a myriad of updates arriving with watchOS 5. In addition to a big software update, many will likely be tempted to upgrade by LTE models and also the next generation Apple Watch(es) that are expected to launch this fall.

I’m still using a first gen. Watch myself, but am excited to upgrade to a new model this fall and take advantage of the brand new features like Activity Competitions and Walkie-Talkie in watchOS 5. Overall, I feel like I got a lot of good use out of it and am happy to upgrade after 3+ years.

How about you? If you’re still using a first gen. Apple Watch, are the new features arriving with watchOS 5 enough to make you upgrade? Were you already planning on picking up a newer model anyway? Or will you stick it out for longer with the aging hardware? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

