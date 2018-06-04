WWDC’s ‘The Developer Migration’ and ‘Source Code’ videos now live on YouTube

Apple’s WWDC keynote just ended, announcing with some exciting new features on all of its major platforms. With the keynote, Apple released two videos that resonate with developers. These videos are now available on YouTube.

To start the show, Apple showed us a lighthearted view of the community of developers and how developers could encourage one another to build incredible apps.

Towards the end of the keynote, Apple released a video, talking to the family members behind the developers. While most didn’t understand at first, it’s now becoming more widespread and accepted within families where young adults are deciding to take coding seriously.

Both videos can be viewed below.