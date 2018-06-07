Following the release of iOS 11.4, Apple stops signing iOS 11.3.1

Apple last week officially released iOS 11.4 to the public, and now the company has stopped signing iOS 11.3.1. Apple regularly stops signing older versions of iOS following the release of updates to ensure users are running the latest and most secure iOS versions…

Now that Apple is no longer signing iOS 11.3.1, users cannot downgrade from iOS 11.4 for any reason. Prior to today, a user running iOS 11.4 would have been able to downgrade to iOS 11.3.1 for any reason they wanted.

In many cases, jailbreak users – or hopeful jailbreak users – are most affected by Apple’s routine process of ceasing signing of older iOS versions.

At WWDC on Monday, Apple touted that 81 percent of iOS devices were running iOS 11. One of the reasons the company is able to garner such high adoption rates is because it stops signing older versions and prevents users from downgrading.

After an extended beta testing period, Apple released iOS 11.4 to the public last week. The update brings notable new features such as AirPlay 2, Messages in iCloud, and HomePod stereo and multi-room support. The update also includes bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple is currently beta testing both iOS 11.4.1 and iOS 12. We should expect the company to release iOS 11.4.1 to the public sooner rather than later, while iOS 12 will not be available until this fall.

