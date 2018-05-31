Apple releases first iOS 11.4.1, tvOS 11.4.1, and macOS 10.13.6 public betas

Apple’s software release week continues today following iOS 11.4 and iOS 11.4.1 developer beta. This time its iOS 11.4.1 public beta, a bug fix update to the earlier release. tvOS 11.4.1 and macOS 10.13.6 public betas are also available.
While the latest beta versions include minor behind-the-scenes changes, we’re expecting the first developer beta versions of iOS 12, tvOS 12, macOS 10.14, and watchOS 5 on Monday. Public beta versions of iOS, tvOS, and macOS usually follow a few weeks after initially.
