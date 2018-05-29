watchOS 4.3.1 now available for Apple Watch, includes startup bug fix

watchOS 4.3.1 is now available for all Apple Watch models after a few weeks of developer beta testing. The latest software update includes a bug fix for an issue that affected some users.

Here’s what’s new in watchOS 4.3.1:

watchOS 4.3.1 fixes an issue which caused Apple Watch to sometimes remain at the Apple Logo during startup for some users.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/HT201222

