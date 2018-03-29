watchOS 4.3 for Apple Watch coming today with iPhone Music control, smarter Siri watch face, more

Apple is officially releasing watchOS 4.3 for all Apple Watches today. The latest software update includes several new features and changes including restored Music control for iPhone libraries from Apple Watch, more data points on the Siri watch face, portrait orientation for Nightstand Mode, updated alerts when unlocking Macs, and several animation changes including charging and loading apps.

Official release notes below:

Control volume and playback on HomePod from your Apple Watch

Restores ability to control music on iPhone

Use any orientation for Nightstand charging mode

Siri watch face now shows progress towards closing Activity rings and when new songs are added to Apple Music mixes

Resolves an issue where Activity achievements were incorrectly awarded for some users

Fixes an issue where Siri music commands were not working for some audio devices

Catch up on our observations during the beta period below:

New in watchOS 4.3

Beta 1-2

‘Apple Watch’ now ‘Speaker’ in Control Center AirPlay

iPhone Music control restored in Music app on Apple Watch, can AirPlay from iPhone to AirPlay speakers from Apple Watch control

New charging animation

Portrait orientation for Nightstand Mode

Beta 3-6

New animation when launching apps that need to load (hard to capture on Series 3!)

New alert style when unlocking Macs with Apple Watch

See our hands-on video with the original watchOS 4.3 beta below: