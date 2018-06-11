Adobe makes lost Bauhaus fonts available for use in Creative Cloud apps

The Hidden Treasures Bauhaus Dessau is a project Adobe launched in collaboration with Erik Spiekermann, a typeface designer who has worked with clients including Cisco, Mozilla, and Autodesk. The project materialized after the discovery of unfinished typography sketches and letter fragments from the German school Bauhaus Dessau, which was closed in 1932 by the National Socialist Party.

A team of typography professionals and design students worked with the remaining type specimens and Illustrator CC to digitize the font sets. Two of the five, ‘Joschmi’ by Joost Schmidt and ‘Xants’ by Xanti Schawinsky are available today, and the remaining three will be available in coming months. Designers of the remaining fonts are Alfred Arndt, Carl Marx, and Reinhold Rossig.

Adobe is also launching a series of five design challenges in conjunction with the fonts. Community participants will be entered to a win a trip visit the Bauhaus archives.