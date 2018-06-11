Co-inventor of 3D Touch and Taptic Engine working on AR features for mapping startup

A former Apple engineer listed as a co-inventor of both 3D Touch and Apple’s Taptic Engine says that he is excited to be joining mapping startup Mapbox to work on augmented reality features …

Reuters reported the move.

Mapping startup Mapbox Inc said Monday that it had hired Avi Cieplinski, an veteran of Twitter and Apple who co-invented several popular iPhone features, to head up its efforts help application makers design location-based augmented reality software […] Mapbox maps are found in Snap Inc’s messaging app and the Instacart grocery delivery app.

Cieplinski told Reuters that AR and mapping was an exciting combination.

Cieplinski said he hopes to help software developers integrate augmented reality and maps of the real world. [Examples could include] letting users see ‘through’ buildings because Mapbox’s data knows what is on the other side. “Augmented reality is a great example of something that is new and very exciting, but also ill-defined, especially when you think about what it’s going to do for regular people,” Cieplinski said. “This is a great company to do that work in.”

Mapbox seems to be going after high-calibre talent in general, also hiring execs from Tesla and Google.

