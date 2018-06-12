PSA: Instagram confirms service outage, fix in progress

If you’re having trouble loading up Instagram right now, you’re not alone. Luckily, the company is aware of the outage and is working on a fix…

The social media service confirmed the problem in a tweet.

We’re aware that some users are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible!

We’re seeing mixed results here at 9to5Mac with some of the team able to access accounts, while others aren’t. Hopefully the issue should be resolved shortly.

From the sounds of it, affected users may not be able to access their accounts via the app or the web.

