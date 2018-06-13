Ring’s security system finally available for pre-order after lawsuit-induced delay

Ring, the company named after its video doorbell system (review), first announced a home security system back in October.

However, sales were quickly halted by a lawsuit from ADT …

NordVPN

The Verge explains.

The Verge now reports that the system has gone on pre-order today, with shipping scheduled for next month. Part of the settlement appears to have been a rebranding, so what was originally Ring Protect is now Ring Alarm.

The starting price is unchanged, at $199. That only gets you a single door/window sensor, and a single motion sensor, but that will be enough for some apartments, and you can add others for $20 and $30 each respectively. Other extras include a keypad ($50), smoke/CO detector ($40), flood/freeze sensor ($35) and a dome siren ($30).

No contract is required, but you can add monitoring for $10/month or $100/year if desired. Unfortunately, there’s no HomeKit support, as yet anyway.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: