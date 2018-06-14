Apple Pay promo offers two free rides with Ofo bike sharing service

Apple continues its in-app Apple Pay promotions this week with an exclusive offer from popular bike share app Ofo. When using Apple Pay in the Ofo app, users can score two free rides through next week…

For those unfamiliar, Ofo is a popular bike-sharing service that allows users to find a supported bike near them and use the app to check it out for a ride.

ofo is a bike-sharing service provider that is making short city trips more convenient than ever before. Our yellow bikes are available for riding anytime, anywhere. They do not require a specified docking station, which means you may park the bike anywhere permitted by local law. Curious how ofo works? It’s easy! Find a bike Tap & scan Enjoy the ride Park and lock

By using Apple Pay, Ofo users can score two free rides so long as they cost $2 or less – which is the average trip cost.

Here’s the fine print from Apple:

Offer valid June 13 through June 20. Enter promo code “Apple18” in the ofo app for two $2-off coupons, valid for seven days after code is applied; a coupon will be applied to each of the next two rides while valid. Apple Pay must be selected as default payment method before code is applied. Riders on a free trial should apply code after trial ends. Valid for iPhone users in the U.S. only. ofo bike sharing is available in select U.S. cities. Offer from ofo only.

Ofo is available as a free download on the App Store. Apple is also holding an Apple Pay ‘Lose your wallet’ promotion through New York City this month. More on that here.

