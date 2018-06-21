Apple updates Final Cut Pro X with support for viewing and editing Pro RAW files from the DJI Inspire 2

Apple has today pushed a minor update to its popular Mac video editing tool Final Cut Pro X. Today’s update brings the app to version 10.4.3 with a few new features.

The most notable change in the update is support for viewing and editing ProRes RAW files from the DJI Inspire 2 with the DJI D-Log setting.

Today’s version comes out only a month after the previous release, which was also a bug fix update. The last major update to the app was more than two months ago, which added support for new closed captioning and inspector tools.

The update is available as a free download to those who already own it, otherwise it’ll be available in the Mac App Store for $299.99.

The full change log can be read below:

Support for viewing and editing ProRes RAW files from DJI Inspire 2 drone with the DJI D-Log setting

Deleting unused render files from a Compound clip in the browser works correctly

Fixes an issue that caused some Panasonic P2 video files to be imported with mixed-down audio channels

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: