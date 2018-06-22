Writing app Scrivener makes it easier to format your book in Vellum

Scrivener is my favourite writing app, which I use for everything from white papers to novels, and Vellum is my preferred book formatter. The latest Scrivener update makes it easier to combine the two …
We know many Vellum users love using Scrivener to develop their story. We’re excited to share that bringing that story into Vellum just got a lot easier.
In Scrivener 3.0.3, you’ll find a new Compile format that, with one click, sets everything up for Vellum.
Select the new Vellum Export option in the Compile sheet and Scrivener will produce a docx file especially for Vellum. And with Vellum 2.2.2, links and formatting options like block quotations and sans-serif will import perfectly.
All this makes it even easier to format your book with Vellum, and it’s available today!
Full instructions can be found here.
Technically, this is just a visual change. You could always export to Word, and then import that file into Vellum. This process does the same thing, but by labelling it as Vellum Export, it makes the process a more intuitive one.
