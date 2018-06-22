Writing app Scrivener makes it easier to format your book in Vellum

- Jun. 22nd 2018 5:06 am PT

Apps & Updates
View Comments

Scrivener is my favourite writing app, which I use for everything from white papers to novels, and Vellum is my preferred book formatter. The latest Scrivener update makes it easier to combine the two …

NordVPN

We know many Vellum users love using Scrivener to develop their story. We’re excited to share that bringing that story into Vellum just got a lot easier.

In Scrivener 3.0.3, you’ll find a new Compile format that, with one click, sets everything up for Vellum.

Select the new Vellum Export option in the Compile sheet and Scrivener will produce a docx file especially for Vellum. And with Vellum 2.2.2, links and formatting options like block quotations and sans-serif will import perfectly.

All this makes it even easier to format your book with Vellum, and it’s available today!

Full instructions can be found here.

Technically, this is just a visual change. You could always export to Word, and then import that file into Vellum. This process does the same thing, but by labelling it as Vellum Export, it makes the process a more intuitive one.

Vellum started life as an ebook formatter, but later added the ability to format paperbacks too. I keep meaning to test this, but reformatting paperbacks is something of a hassle as repagination means you have to redo the cover to adjust the width of the spine. I will, however, get around to that at some stage, and write a fresh review.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Scrivener

Scrivener
Vellum

Vellum

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3