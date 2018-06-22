Writing app Scrivener makes it easier to format your book in Vellum

Scrivener is my favourite writing app, which I use for everything from white papers to novels, and Vellum is my preferred book formatter. The latest Scrivener update makes it easier to combine the two …

We know many Vellum users love using Scrivener to develop their story. We’re excited to share that bringing that story into Vellum just got a lot easier.

In Scrivener 3.0.3, you’ll find a new Compile format that, with one click, sets everything up for Vellum.

Select the new Vellum Export option in the Compile sheet and Scrivener will produce a docx file especially for Vellum. And with Vellum 2.2.2, links and formatting options like block quotations and sans-serif will import perfectly.

All this makes it even easier to format your book with Vellum, and it’s available today!