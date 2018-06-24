Popular Apple Watch Twitter client Chirp adds direct message support, more

Last week, we told you about a new Twitter app for Apple Watch users called Chirp. Now, that app has seen its first major update, bringing a slew of improvements for its users as part of version 1.1.

Headlining the update is support for direct messages. Now, you can view and send messages directly from your Apple Watch. Further, there’s now support for lists, allowing you to view the tweets of people in a specific list.

Elsewhere, there are a handful of user interface changes, including support for customizing and hiding various parts of the interface. There’s also a new contact list option in the tweet compose window, which allows you to more easily find people you want to mention.

Here’s the full change log for Chirp’s latest update:

Added: Direct Messages! You can now send and view messages. (Chirp Pro).

Lists! A lot of people asked for Twitter lists, and well, here you go! (Chirp Pro).

Contact list to the tweet composer (Tap on the your text and hit “Mention Someone”).

User Interface customisation – You can now hide various parts of the UI, check it out in Chirp’s settings on the watch.

Highlighting for URLs in tweets.

“Compose Tweet” has been added a force-touch option to the main menu.

Options to replace, append, or mention someone in the tweet composer. Fixed: A crash that could occur when viewing trends

Trends couldn’t be refreshed without going blank

Viewing mentions would show “Likes” in the status bar

A crash that could occur on launch on iOS

Trends and searched couldn’t be endlessly scrolled (tweets only) Changed: Made it so URLs now show their true (shortened) URL instead of a Twitter one.

Chirp is available as a free download on the App Store, with an in-app purchase system for accessing pro features such as direct messaging and lists.

