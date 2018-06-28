GE launches more HomeKit window A/C units to cover larger rooms

GE launched its first Siri enabled, HomeKit window air conditioner back in April. That model was for small rooms and was exclusively available at Lowe’s. Now, the company has released some larger models with the same smart home capabilities that will cover up to 550 square feet.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Announced in a press release today, GE has now made its 10,000 and 12,000 BTU window air conditioners with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support available. These are the first window air conditioners with HomeKit support to be offered in the US.

In addition to availability at Lowe’s, Home Depot is now carrying some of the units. But interesting enough, the models found at the two home improvement retailers are different.

Lowe’s has the previously released 8,000 BTU model good for small rooms up to 350 sq. ft. along with the new 10,000 BTU model that can handle medium rooms up to 450 square feet. They go for $279 and $349, respectively. If the design of the units ends up being a factor in sales, the Lowe’s models may prove more popular.

Home Depot will have a slightly different 8,000 and 10,000 BTU model in addition to carrying the largest 12,000 BTU version suitable for cooling up to 550 square foot rooms. The smallest model isn’t showing up yet on Home Depot’s website, but the 10,000 and 12,000 BTU models are priced a bit below the Lowe’s units at $309 and $359.

Want to learn more about these Siri enabled A/C units? Keep an eye out on 9to5Mac as we’ll have a hands-on review coming soon. You can also use the comparison tool to check out the various models on GE’s website.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: