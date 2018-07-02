Tonara 360 aims to simplify the business side of music lessons

Tonara 360 launched today with an interesting concept: increasing student practice time between lessons and helping teachers manage the “business” side of music lessons.

For students, Tonara 360 helps them manage their daily practice. It combines AI and algorithms, along with feedback from teachers, to provide students with a fun, engaging and motivating practice session. Students can also use a wide catalog of music as a result of partnerships with Disney, Sony, Universal, Warner, Schott, Alfred, and others.

Tonara 360 also includes a “Teacher’s Zone” – a dashboard that allows teachers to manage all of their students in one place, communicate between lessons, assign at-home assignments, and monitor progress with real-time stats. In a future update, teachers will be able to collect payments for their sessions. The price for the premium version is $39/ month, with $20 going towards the teacher.

Tonara 360 can be downloaded from The App Store.

