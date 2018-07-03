Hands-on: iOS 12 beta 3 changes and features [Video]

The third iOS 12 developer beta has been released for eligible iPhones and iPads, and we’ve taken it for a test drive to uncover what’s changed. Watch our video walkthrough for the hands-on details and comparisons.

iOS 12 beta 3 changes and features covered:

New Voice Memos UI on iPad

Share Photos app content via expiring link

Updated Assign to Contact button

More detailed maps for certain locations

Smaller Notification buttons

Clear Notifications with a single swipe

New animation for Clear All Notifications

Clear All Notifications long press on iPad

Tweaked Control Center blur

Low Power Mode shown in battery statistics

Carrier info now properly aligned with battery info

CarPlay no longer disconnects when using a camera

Tweaked Measure app settings

New Screen Time Splash screen

Updated Downtime description

Updated Use Screen Time Passcode description

Reset Identifier option in News settings

Share My Location panel in iCloud Settings

Animated stickers for Activity app in Messages

Have you uncovered any other new features or changes in iOS 12 developer beta 3? Leave a comment below with your findings, and feel free to share your overall thoughts about this latest beta release.