Hands-on: iOS 12 beta 3 changes and features [Video]

- Jul. 3rd 2018 8:00 pm PT

The third iOS 12 developer beta has been released for eligible iPhones and iPads, and we’ve taken it for a test drive to uncover what’s changed. Watch our video walkthrough for the hands-on details and comparisons.

iOS 12 beta 3 changes and features covered:

  • New Voice Memos UI on iPad
  • Share Photos app content via expiring link
  • Updated Assign to Contact button
  • More detailed maps for certain locations
  • Smaller Notification buttons
  • Clear Notifications with a single swipe
  • New animation for Clear All Notifications
  • Clear All Notifications long press on iPad
  • Tweaked Control Center blur
  • Low Power Mode shown in battery statistics
  • Carrier info now properly aligned with battery info
  • CarPlay no longer disconnects when using a camera

Video walkthrough

  • Tweaked Measure app settings
  • New Screen Time Splash screen
  • Updated Downtime description
  • Updated Use Screen Time Passcode description
  • Reset Identifier option in News settings
  • Share My Location panel in iCloud Settings
  • Animated stickers for Activity app in Messages

Have you uncovered any other new features or changes in iOS 12 developer beta 3? Leave a comment below with your findings, and feel free to share your overall thoughts about this latest beta release.

