Hands-on: iOS 12 beta 3 changes and features [Video]

The third iOS 12 developer beta has been released for eligible iPhones and iPads, and we’ve taken it for a test drive to uncover what’s changed. Watch our video walkthrough for the hands-on details and comparisons.
iOS 12 beta 3 changes and features covered:
- New Voice Memos UI on iPad
- Share Photos app content via expiring link
- Updated Assign to Contact button
- More detailed maps for certain locations
- Smaller Notification buttons
- Clear Notifications with a single swipe
- New animation for Clear All Notifications
- Clear All Notifications long press on iPad
- Tweaked Control Center blur
- Low Power Mode shown in battery statistics
- Carrier info now properly aligned with battery info
- CarPlay no longer disconnects when using a camera
Video walkthrough
- Tweaked Measure app settings
- New Screen Time Splash screen
- Updated Downtime description
- Updated Use Screen Time Passcode description
- Reset Identifier option in News settings
- Share My Location panel in iCloud Settings
- Animated stickers for Activity app in Messages
Have you uncovered any other new features or changes in iOS 12 developer beta 3? Leave a comment below with your findings, and feel free to share your overall thoughts about this latest beta release.