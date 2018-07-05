Apple hosting event in Israel about a Design Verification Engineering course

In partnership with the Israel Tech Challenge, Apple is co-hosting an event at its Israel headquarters to discuss a new Design Verification Engineering course. This course will be a ten month-long program.

The new Design Verification course is part of the ITC well-known Fellows program, a 10-month elite training for B.Sc / M.Sc graduates from leading universities around the world. The program, which takes place in ITC’s international campus in Tel Aviv, includes two existing tracks: Data Science and Cyber Security. The Fellows program graduates work in some of Israel’s leading companies including Apple, Google, Facebook, PayPal, Taboola, Outbrain, CheckPoint, CyberArk and more.

The 10-month course will include two parts: 4 months of intensive classroom training in ITC’s international campus in Tel Aviv: Frontal lectures, industry workshops, group projects, guided self-study and more.

in ITC’s international campus in Tel Aviv: Frontal lectures, industry workshops, group projects, guided self-study and more. 6 month of a paid internship in a tech company. Expected internship salary is 17,000 NIS a month

The event will be hosted by Rony Friedman, VP at Apple and the manager of the Apple Israel R&D Center. Rani Ayalon, Verification Manager at Apple’s Israel R&D Center will also be speaking along with ITC staff.

The event will take place on July 16th at 18:30 at Apple HQ in Herzelia. If you’d like to register, can you do that on the ITC website.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: